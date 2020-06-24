To the editor:
For the past few years, I’ve had the privilege of working with Jess Aptowitz and Frank DelVecchio in their roles as Select Board members; before that, Aptowitz and I were colleagues at the Statehouse. Both care deeply about Mansfield, and because of their diligence and efforts, the town is in an enviable position amongst its neighbors.
A thriving downtown that continues to develop; a strong, diverse economic base that has capacity to evolve in these unprecedented times; and experienced, capable leadership at Town Hall — all these are in place because of the work Aptowitz and DelVecchio have put in during their time on the Select Board. They deserve another term, and I hope you’ll vote for both.
Ted Philips
Sharon
