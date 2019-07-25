How many of us may not have been?
To the editor:
Have you ever thought about how many women and men and girls and boys — some with their own children and grand-children and possibly even great-grand-children — who today are living fulfilling or promising lives, which they owe to women and girls who once faced unexpected, unwanted, or somehow difficult pregnancies, but who also had the moral courage and sense of responsibility to give life to the babies they had created and were carrying?
John Dromsky
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.