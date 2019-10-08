It’s time to bid Trump adieu
To the editor:
I used to envy people who have not reached a state of horror with our current maniacally inclined leader.
The ability for them to have a days and nights of assurance and confidence now fills me with ire and sympathy.
No matter your political persuasion of far right, left, or centrist, if you can’t see the urgency of this man’s mental instability your beyond reproach.
His own statement, that he’s a stable genius, gives reinsurance that he’s neither. The on-going impeachment process may bring him to the precipice of a mental breakdown. My hope is that our constitutional course will bring the riddance of this man before that happens.
Raymond Dufresne
Attleboro
