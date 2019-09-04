To the editor:
There was a curious letter in the Aug. 27 edition of The Sun Chronicle (“The case of the ‘unsightly and noisy’ car cover”.)
Two people flew out of Mansfield Municipal Airport and upon their return a week later they were told by the airport manager that neighbors complained that on windy days and nights the car cover was making too much noise. Apparently the two felt incensed enough to write a letter to the editor.
I have lived in this area for the last 40 years and despite the fact that I have flown literally hundreds of times, I have never been to the Mansfield airport. The reason is that the only people who use it are those who can afford a private plane or who can afford to hire one.
But, here is the real reason I’m writing:
In 2013, Mansfield airport received $10 million ($9.5M from federal, $250K from the state and $250K from the town of Mansfield) for a new building so that the people who use the airport can have a more comfortable environment.
There are 15,000 airports in the United States and only a fraction are commercial. Literally billions of dollars are spent on airport infrastructure projects at noncommercial airports to benefit a small but wealthy fraction of our population. And where did that $9.5 million federal money come from? The tax we pay on our airline tickets.
This is only one example of government money spent on infrastructure that benefits mostly the wealthy few. There are literally hundreds more ways money is wasted on the wealthy — waterway navigation, certain Coast Guard activities, repeated disaster relief for million dollar homes along the ocean and even to extremely wealthy land owners to not grow anything. It’s a long list.
So, here is what I have to say to the two who wrote the letter: Suck it up! The people of Mansfield have every right to complain about your ugly, noisy car cover. They are the ones who are paying for your privilege to use a noncommercial airport; show some respect.
To the rest of us: Isn’t ittime to learn how our tax money is really spent?
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
