Letter to the editor:
Shame on you, Mayor Paul Heroux. Can any of us really prove where we contract the coronavirus?
I’m sure the taxpayers are gritting their teeth more at taxes coming from the purchase of the country club land and the cost of the new high school, than the cost of helping to pay a workmen’s comp claim for a frontline worker, who could be their son or daughter.
You, Mr. Mayor, who took donations to pay for your trip across the country with your dog that was ill. Shame on you.
Lauren Bardsley
Attleboro
