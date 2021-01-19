My political wants for 2021
To the editor:
1. Tax wealth more in order to tax the people less and reverse inequality.
2. Dump plutocrats (those who serve only to enrich themselves by under-regulating and under-taxing significant and obscene wealth).
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
