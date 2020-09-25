To the editor:
Since there are so many unsubstantiated theories floating about, I feel obligated to add one of my own.
What if the current supporters of the POTUS are secretly infiltrating peaceful protests to stir up violence to allow the POTUS to create an atmosphere of fear in Americans so he can play the law and order savior of the American way of life?
Len Yutkins
Attleboro
