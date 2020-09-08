Our coward in chief
To the editor:
My blood has been boiling all weekend since I heard what that two bit punk in the White House said about our military, both past and present. This coming from a coward who got five deferments, then bought his way out of service to this country.
My father served in the Pacific in World War II and two of my uncles served in Europe. My uncle Fred had the task of recovering the bodies and sometimes just the body parts of fallen soldiers. My uncle Charlie was in the Invasion of Normandy. They carried the scars of their service to this country throughout their lives but never complained.
To have an outlet for my anger and sadness, I made a trip to visit all their graves on Sunday to stand silently and reflect on their lives. They did not see themselves as special, just men who came to the defense of this nation when they were called.
I can’t wait to hear from the usual suspects who submit letters to this newspaper that constantly defend Donald Trump no matter what. What excuses will they make for him this time? Maybe they do agree with him that people who serve are “losers and suckers.”
All I can conclude from all this is Trump is the real loser in all this, and the people who support him are the suckers. How do they defend such a vile, poor excuse for a human being? It’s easy to call yourself an American, but much harder to actually be one.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
