To the editor:
Someone in the Plainville Highway Department needs their head examined.
If someone had done their job correctly, then we wouldn’t be in the unfortunate mess we are in.
Over five years ago, the Mirimichi Street Bridge overflowed and the street was closed a few days. The Highway Deptartment said that they had plans to close it and fix it. A year and a half ago, they said that it would be done over this past spring. It would take three to four months.
Someone dropped the ball. A couple of weeks ago we found signs all over telling us that the street closes today.
They wrote in The Sun Chronicle that they would work for two months, close down for five months, and restart in the spring. Nine months. They said that they can’t work in the winter. So why start now. Why not wait till spring.
About 2,000 people will be inconvenienced. Not to mention police, fire, delivery trucks, mail, and school buses. Oh, and now it costs a lot more.
Who is going to pay Foxboro for their coverage and services.
Kate Apgar
Foxboro
