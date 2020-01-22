To the editor:
I am in complete agreement with Marion Wrightington on the subject of securing our past. (“Preserving Attleboro’s rich history is actually progress,” Letters to the editor, Jan. 14.)
Just imagine how people would react if the Breakers in Newport was to burn down or one of Boston’s historic places was to fall to the wrecking ball. I will grant that there are some buildings in Attleboro that probably should have been demolished years ago, but if it were not for a small group of public spirited citizens the Attleborough Academy might no longer be with us.
We have some real treasures in our city. It’s up to us all to preserve them for as long as we can.
Ted Moxham
Former chairman of the Attleboro Historic Commission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.