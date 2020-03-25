To the editor:
The advocacy expressed in a Letter to the Editor by Dr. Paul Miles-Matthias, makes no logical sense. (“An ego-driven sheriff could end up making pandemic even worse,” Tuesday, March 24, Opinion)
The Bristol County Sheriff is in charge of convicted criminals — not angels or choir boys.
Releasing some of these prisoners because of this pandemic only transfers the risk of said virus from the inmates to the population-at-large: a very bad idea!
The good doctor is forgetting that the prison inmates should bear the risk, not law-abiding citizens.
Had these criminals not broken the law, they would be “on the outside”. Thus, the fault is theirs, not that of a peaceful society.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
