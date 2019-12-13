To the editor:
Wednesday’s editorial, it seems, almost praised an idea forwarded by a Trump appointee. The idea, as I understand it, is to get the federal government out of the student loan business. Or at least the Department of Education out of the lending morass. (“U.S. failing its young on student loans,” Dec. 11, Opinion)
It is a bit confusing to read The Sun Chronicle is somewhat surprised that a Republican in the administration would want to shrink their field of influence. In this instance the lending business.
The proposal is obvious. There is no rational reason or historical evidence that when the government gets involved in such matters, anything good happens. Aside from the lunacy of getting into the lending business in the first place, the seemingly well-intentioned notion of lending to just about anyone who could scratch an ‘X’ on the bottom line, should never have been offered as a government program.
A contradictory example perhaps inspired the initiators (of student loan programs) who saw the benefit of supporting veterans’ home buying with VA loans. But they failed to recognize the huge difference of supporting loans to men and woman who knew what responsibility and accountability mean. The notion of providing financial support to inexperienced, irresponsible students whose college major would never provide an educational experience that would yield employment with reasonable compensation levels doomed these loan programs to fail right out of the gate.
Couple with the flawed logic of the lending programs themselves, many students who legally took on these loans demonstrated they should not have even been enrolled in college as they lacked the ability, willingness, or responsibility to practice the due diligence required before anyone assumes debt. Perhaps the best learning experience associated with existing loans will be to hold ‘defaulters’ fully accountable to the last dime of indebtedness.
I applaud The Sun Chronicle for endorsing the move to get the government out of the lending business for students. May-be it’s a Christmas miracle.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
