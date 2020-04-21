To the editor:
Watching Vice President Michael Pence echo everything President Donald Trump says reminds me of Edgar Bergen and Charlie McCarthy. The only difference is that Bergen and McCarthy were entertaining.
David Buttrick
Attleboro
