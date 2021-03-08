To the editor:
The Rev. Paul Wanamaker’s guest column opinion, “If not from God, then from whom?” (Opinion, March 5) invites my answer: From the knowledgeable and wise framers, whom of many diverse philosophical, theological and moral beliefs nevertheless, together, produced for us a sound Constitution and Bill of rights (first 10 amendments). A beneficent God, still speaking, is surely pleased.
Wanamaker’s writing and theology is securely protected by the establishment clause (First Amendment).
His use of quotes from individual framers to state a political opinion is protected by the Constitution, but is not the basis of the Constitution.
We might best give thought to His teachings, in arriving at political decisions, not the recorded thoughts of individual framers, or of propagandists.
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.