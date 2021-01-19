The riot was caused by idiots, not the party
To the editor:
I wholeheartedly agree with Ed Schagrin (“No indication of Trump inciting riot at Capitol,” Voice of the Public, Jan. 15) that President Donald Trump, the pompous ass that he can be at times, did not say anything to encourage the violence that followed.
I no more blame him for the horrendous events of Jan. 6, perpetrated by idiots, than I blame the Democrats or the left for the riots on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, 2017. And let’s not forget all the rioting and destruction that took place in 2020.
They are criminal acts and should be treated equally as offensive and the participants should have been, and should be, brought to justice.
Please put the blame where it belongs and pray for a better future for our country.
Christina DaCruz
Plainville
