To the editor:
As services are being cut back and public and private facilities closed, there is another health and safety consideration that is equally as important as protection from COVID-19.
As a retired educator, I know through long service and experience that often our schools are the only places of safety some children have. Home is not always a loving and protective refuge. Parents may not have the patience and understanding to deal with children kept home for long periods of time.
Parents do not always have the best interest of their children foremost in their minds.
I beg the people of Attleboro, the governing bodies, social service organizations and others, both public and private who may be involved and interested in the welfare of our children to step up. Protective intervention and watchfulness is needed now more than ever. This is no time to cut services to and personnel dealing with child welfare.
This is the time to increase thoughtful intervention where needed. To pay close attention to situations known to be problematic, unsafe or dangerous to the health and welfare of our smallest and most vulnerable citizens.
Susan Hindersmann
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.