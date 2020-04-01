To the editor:
I watched the press conference by President Trump on Sunday, March 29. It has given a new meaning to the phrase “dog and pony show”. It was revolting.
The show began with everyone who took the podium, immediately telling the president how thankful they were for his leadership. We need the “leadership” of someone like Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, not the self-gratifying, arrogant and belittling Trump. I am amazed he hasn’t injured himself patting himself on the back so many times.
Trump believes everything he says is true. He makes outlandish statements and then, when confronted about them, says he never said that. Not only that, he attacks and belittles anyone who disagrees with him. I only hope that everyone remembers how inept he has been when you are casting your vote in November.
Joseph Martin
Rehoboth
