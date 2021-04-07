To the editor:
I’m getting quite tired of all the attacks on Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley. The attacks are all obviously from “the left, the liberal and the woke”.
These are the same people who preach tolerance and diversity.
I’m an independent thinker who wants to hear both sides and make up my own mind. I hope that doesn’t disappear.
Remember tolerance and diversity is supposed go both ways, not just the way that agrees with your agenda.
Christina DaCruz
Plainville
