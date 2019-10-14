Why bother? Politicians aren’t going to do their job anyway
To the editor:
I was asked today why I haven’t sent in any opinions. Simple. As I see it, there are too many people in this country who have no clue that there’s a difference between lies and truths.
I’m 83 years old and I think this is the worst I have seen in our politicians. Their failure to act on issues is sickening. So really why even offer an opinion.
William Gallant
Attleboro
