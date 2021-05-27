To the editor:
Zoning integrity in Foxboro is becoming a thing of the past.
For those residents and taxpayers in the Town of Foxboro who are just getting up to speed on the latest housing project being conceived by your housing authority and town planner, here is the backstory:
On a 16+ acre parcel of undeveloped land at the intersection of Walnut Street and Commercial Street (Route 140) which is zoned R40 (single family homes), the housing authority is preparing to send out Requests for Proposals to developers to create additional senior housing. In order to leapfrog zoning restrictions and to make the project more economically advantageous to developers, they will strategically and purposefully insert a “Friendly 40B” (otherwise known as affordable housing) component to the project.
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has determined that 40B projects can override and erase local zoning restrictions, allowing developers to build to the scale and density that they determine to be appropriate. Given that the Town of Foxboro has already surpassed its 40B threshold, this erases local zoning for no reason.
Ordinarily, any changes to local zoning would require a 2/3 approval at town meeting.
By inserting the 40B component, the housing authority and town planner can supplant local zoning restrictions and take the residents and taxpayers out of any zoning discussion.
I never thought that I’d see the day when our local government would revert to these tactics to push through a pet project, but that day has come.
The demise of zoning integrity, coming to a small town near you.
John Gray, Foxboro
