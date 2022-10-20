Letter writer doesn’t know, or care, about facts
To the editor:
RE: “Letter part of smear campaign” by Aldo Ferrario, Voice of the Public, Oct. 13:
I’ll try hard not to call people names and make nasty comments, but Aldo Ferrario has crossed a line he never should have approached.
Ferrario so often talks about “facts” yet his letters are constantly void of them.
He calls people nasty names and denigrates them as a way of covering up his lack of hard facts. There was nothing in his recent letter to the editor that was worth addressing other than the following.
Sheriff Thomas Hodgson did not take away prisoners right to the gym. He took away their access to weight lifting equipment. If Ferrario thinks that is unfounded, why doesn’t he ask the fellow corrections officers in Massachusetts and the family of Matthew Tidman, a corrections officer at Massachusetts Corrections Institution-Shirley, on whether they think taking away that equipment was a good idea? (Tidman was beaten into a coma by inmates last August. He has since made progress in recovering).
Ferrario should be ashamed of himself . What Hodgson did was obviously a good idea and will probably be done throughout the state now. Had it been instituted throughout the state at the time Tidman would be still going to his job every day. Seems Hodgson was right with his edict.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro