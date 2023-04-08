Lindsay Nygaard has both a deep passion for art and a desire to pass on her knowledge and experience to new generations, something she’s been doing for the last 17 years as an art teacher at Attleboro High School.
Nygaard, 39, who works in acrylic and oil on canvas, majored in both art education and painting in college “because I wanted to become an art teacher, and painting because it was the one medium I consistently enjoyed using.”
The North Attleboro resident, whose works have included decorating utility boxes in her town, acknowledged finding “painting to be challenging at times, but gratifying once I am able to execute an idea the way I envision it.”
She said she’s been painting since graduating from college in 2006, and loves to show and sell her work locally.
Nygaard credits her teaching with helping her to hone her art skills.
“I can honestly say that I am a better artist because of this profession. In helping my students with their individual art journeys, I am often repeating the feedback I give to them while I am working on my own paintings. You could call it a type of reciprocal relationship,” she said.
“In regards to making my own art, teaching provides me with a predictable schedule in which I use weekends and vacations as time for me to prioritize my art. Being an artist is part of my identity and I hope to inspire my students by sharing my experiences and knowledge,” she said.
Nygaard joined the museum in 2011. “When I moved to the area, I knew I wanted to be a part of the local art community,” she said, adding the museum “provides connections to other artists, organizations, shows, classes, and other art-related opportunities. It is an extremely important resource and is an essential part of the Attleboro-area community.”
Her favorite museum moments are the flower show and the annual high school art exhibit. “I love plants and flowers, so this is always one of my favorite events,” she said of the flower show.
The school show, called High Art, is held every spring, and she loves the event because it features “a collaborative artmaking effort by several participating high schools.
“The night of the opening reception is really fun because students from all the high schools gather at the museum and are able to see how each school interpreted the theme (that the artists were tasked to work with) in their pieces,” she said.
The show, she emphasized “is an excellent opportunity for students to see themselves as an artist. They collaborate with one another, install their work in an art museum, and become part of a larger artmaking community. For many students this is the first time they have shown their work in a public space, which is very exciting and special,” she said.