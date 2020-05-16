As you can tell from their shirts, Gabriella Rivera, 6, Ariya Pereira, 8, and Aaliyah Honeycutt, 6, are besties.
When the Attleboro girls shared laughs over dinner at Applebees in North Attleboro the weekend before school was canceled, they had no idea it would be the last time they saw one another for a while.
“The girls actually organized it, and us moms crashed their date,” said Linsey Elderkin, Aaliyah’s mom via email. She says Gabriella’s mom, Jennifer Hiraldo, and Ariya’s mom, Nicole Fleck, were also at the dinner.
Elderkin says the girls attend Studley Elementary School together and also play Attleboro Youth Basketball, softball and soccer, cheer for the White Hawks and do karate.
“Us moms are always cheering on our girls together,” she said.
When Elderkin heard about the dinner, and that the girls wanted matching shirts for the event, she and her Cricut machine were up to the task.
“I love all my daughter’s friends, and I love making them things,” she said.
Elderkin said the girls have been missing school, their activities and each other since the coronavirus has canceled all of those things. They’ve been keeping in touch with FaceTime.
As for Elderkin, her life hasn’t slowed down. She works as registration coordinator in the Emergency Department at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. Before she goes to work, she homeschools Aaliyah, and besides school, they’ve been working on crafts, reading, spending a lot of time outside and making cards for nursing home residents.
While busy, she still has time to miss life before the pandemic.
“I miss our busy weekends, playdates, seeing my nieces and nephews and all Aaliyah’s friends,” she said. “And maybe the things we used to take for granted like being able to go to the park and watch her play on the playground, going shopping and out for dinner.”
