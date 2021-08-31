Area vegans don’t have to go too far to find delicious plant-based food.
Providence (and nearby Pawtucket) has a variety of offerings, including the wildly popular vegan food hall Plant City (with its four restaurants, bakery, and food market), Garden Grille, Wildflower Bakery and Juice Bar, Veggie Fun, and Beatnic (formerly By Chloe).
And the Greater Boston area is full of vegan eateries, from Veggie Galaxy and Veggie Grille in Cambridge, to True Bistro, Taco Party, and Eat at Jumbos in Somerville. Red Lentil in Watertown is a long-time vegan favorite, as is Walnut Grille in Newton. Some Boston favorites include My Thai Vegan Café, Grasshopper Café, Rhythm ’n Wraps, Double Zero, Red White Japanese Vegan, and Fomu vegan ice cream.
If you want to stay closer to home, here are 10 area restaurants – along with customers’ favorite menu items – that have plant-based menus or vegan options:
• Garden Patch at AJ’s Stone Oven Pizzeria in Norton (try the Philly cheesesteak sub and the pizzas … or one of the delicious desserts)
• Purple Rooster Café in North Attleboro (breakfasts are to die for … especially the almond joy pancakes and the tofu scramble)
• Habibi’s Middle Eastern Kitchen in North Attleboro (the veggie shawarma pita wrap with marinated mushrooms, tahini, parsley, tomato and onion is amazing, as is the crispy-on-the-outside, moist-on-the-inside falafel)
• Luna’s Waffles and Cream in North Attleboro (there’s always a variety of vegan ice cream flavors, including the scrumptious chocolate chunk)
• Hangar 12 in Mansfield (swap out the eggs for tofu scramble and get the breakfast burrito that comes with peppers, onions, tomatoes, breakfast potatoes, black beans and salsa … while watching the planes take off from and land at Mansfield Municipal Airport)
• Juice on Main in Mansfield (this all-vegan smoothie and juice bar has superfood smoothies and superfood bowls … try the Blue Hawaiian Bowl made with mango, pineapple, banana, almond milk, dates and blue spirulina topped with banana, pineapple and coconut flakes
• Uno Pizzeria and Grill in Attleboro and in Wrentham (the vegan cheeseburger deep dish pizza made with Beyond Beef with caramelized onions and diced pickles, drizzled with ketchup and mustard, is out of this world)
• Citizen Crust in Foxboro (try the superfood bowl with roasted and seasoned sweet potato, cauliflower, beets, chickpeas, baby kale, slivered almonds, and lemon-tahini dressing – and don’t forget to add the crispy tofu “tuggets” … but save room for the meatball hero)
• Tavolino in Foxboro (the risotto with roasted baby artichokes, pistachios, and fennel is a favorite, as are the pizzas, all of which can be made with vegan mozzarella cheese)
• Bangkok Café in Foxboro (tons of tofu and other vegan dishes, including the popular sweet and sour tofu with fresh vegetables)
