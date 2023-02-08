The following are a few thoughts I have about the former Locust Valley Golf Course.
I continue to be amazed at how this piece of property has for nearly four decades been repeatedly on the front line of the city’s struggle to balance housing development and to retain open space people enjoy.
We, as a community, have many times considered the best use of this land which has repeatedly been talked about for a variety of purposes. Today, once again, the community is discussing potential options for this very beautiful and valuable property.
The problem as I see it is I don’t believe the owners are actively trying to sell the property. I would love to see the city buy this land to retain it as open space. However, at this time, we are not even certain of the market value of the property.
Additionally, as was the case time and time again in the past, the question remains, “Where would the funding for such a major acquisition as this come from?”
I believe there are many questions to be answered before it is possible to say what, if any, actions the city may take to ensure that this property is preserved in a way that will provide the most benefit to the residents of Attleboro.
Having said all that, let me make it perfectly clear that any action relative to this land would require the support of the city council.
As mayor I would want all possible options considered before making any recommendation to the council. I have, and intend to always be, a leader who doesn’t rush into making decisions.
I believe this issue will come down to finding a source of funding from either state or federal money. That may take some time. I want the residents of Attleboro to know that on this, like any issue, I want to hear as many thoughts from people as possible.