I said it before and I’ll say it again: Acquiring and protecting Locust Valley is a must.
If developed, this 120-acre parcel could yield more than 200 single-family homes, which means more traffic, serious impacts on city services (police, fire and DPW), less area for wildlife, watering of 200-plus lawns, etc. Moreover, Attleboro residents have repeatedly and clearly expressed the desire for more open land and this is something I will fight for from day one.
Open space adds to the quality of life for all residents and is a significant investment in the city’s present and future.
Of course, we will plan for the purchase and the use of the land once acquired, but acquiring it is absolutely job one. We also need to plan for maintaining cost-effective and efficient city services, keeping our roads safe, water conservation, and keeping more trees and wild animals around. In the long run, not acquiring Locust Valley could cost the city far more than buying and protecting it now.
As for those who say “we need a plan” before we buy the land, they are either uninformed or obfuscating. Acquiring the Locust Valley property was identified as a goal over 10 years ago in the city’s Comprehensive Plan as necessary to protect and preserve in its “natural state for passive recreation, wildlife areas, city forest sites and watersheds.”
Indeed, protecting the land around water resources is vital to allow for natural filtration processes and to better ensure safe, clean drinking water now and in the future. More trees and plants also ensure clean air and less greenhouse emissions.
Additionally, there is growing research indicating that spending time in nature is beneficial to mental health and overall wellness. As we face increasing rates of mental illness and anxiety, we should be looking for more ways to get people into nature instead of taking nature away from people.
For those who say that our current housing challenges require tough choices between protecting our environment and more development, I say BALONEY. That is a false choice. There is no need to sacrifice our environment for progress. In fact, preserving our environment and utilizing more sustainable development practices is not only better for the environment, it is also better for our budget.
Building more single-family homes or apartment buildings on the Locust Valley property will not solve housing issues and the environmental and other impacts of adding housing of any kind on that property will exceed the benefit gained.
Yes, we absolutely need more housing, affordable housing, workforce housing, senior housing, smaller houses on smaller lots, multi-family housing, and accessory dwelling units, all of which were also identified in our Comprehensive Plan.
Instead of developing Locust Valley for this purpose, let’s focus our efforts on reusing and rehabilitating underutilized houses, surplus municipal buildings, and abandoned and unused industrial buildings. Let’s conduct the long-overdue housing needs assessment and create a Housing Task Force to develop housing utilizing tools provided under the commonwealth’s new Housing Choice Initiative.
Let’s establish a new zoning district that allows for smaller lot size and smaller houses. Let’s adopt ordinances for accessory dwelling units and inclusionary zoning — two important issues I have been working on for some time.
Let’s amend the Open Space and Residential Development and Planned Unit Residential Development zoning ordinances to conserve more land and provide added motivation for developers to utilize these opportunities.
We need to acquire Locust Valley and protect our open spaces and we need to add more and diverse housing. We can, and must, do both without compromising either and will not accept anything less.