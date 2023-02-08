In the Jan. 21 edition of The Sun Chronicle there was an article and editorial regarding the acquisition of Locust Valley Golf course.
My comment was: “It is our responsibility to fully examine all funding opportunities to reduce the impact to taxpayers. We need to have a comprehensive plan for use of the land after we purchase it”
I believe that was a responsible answer to an incredibly complex topic.
Locust Valley has a long and tumultuous history in the city. There have been purchase plans that have been abandoned (1993 and 1994) ballot initiatives (1999), lawsuits (2000) and private expansion plans that have not come to fruition.
To my knowledge, as of this moment, the golf course isn’t for sale. I fully believe that the city should plan now so that we are in the best possible position to take action if and when it becomes available.
Should the owner of Locust Valley sign a purchase-and-sale with a developer, under Massachusetts state law, the city has the “right of first refusal” for 120 days to match the top bid. I have no idea what the purchase price would be in the competitive world of real estate. A reasonable guess would be in the millions of dollars. It is imperative that we develop a plan to see if a purchase is feasible and then figure out a way to manage the purchase without undue burden to the taxpayer.
So how do we buy it? The city needs to perform an analysis of the debt ceiling capacity for a large purchase and see what other projects in the city that are of an urgent nature would potentially have to be put on hold. We also need to reach out to our state and federal officials to see if there are future earmarks or grants available to help offset the cost.
At the same time, I think we should reactivate and staff the Open Space Advisory Commission and hold public hearings for what the city should do with the property and analyze all feedback. The OSAC will then work with the planning board to incorporate their findings into the comprehensive plan.
My family, just like many residents here in Attleboro, plan and budget for large purchases such as homes, cars, college tuition and the city is under the same obligation. My goal is to research and plan for this future purchase. I would look to use the land in an environmentally and fiscally responsible way.
I am a supporter of responsible development in Attleboro. I believe the future of the Locust Valley property should be under the care and guidance of the city, and not a private developer. There are many things that can be made and manufactured, land isn’t one of them.