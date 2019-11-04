MONDAY
MASS. DAILY: 4-0-1-7.
The payoffs based on a $1 bet were: Exact Order All four $4,801. First or last three $672. Any two $58. Any one $6. Any Order All four $200. First three $112. Last three $112.
MASS. DAILY MID-DAY: 7-5-5-8.
The payoffs based on a $1 bet were: Exact Order All four $5,508. First or last three $771. Any two $66. Any one $7. Any Order All four $459. First three $257. Last three $257.
MASS CASH: 9-23-25-30-32
LUCKY FOR LIFE: 44-42-28-48-34
LUCKY BALL: 15
R.I. DAILY: 5-8-5-7
R.I. DAILY MID-DAY: 7-3-0-7
