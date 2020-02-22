A man died in Attleboro early Saturday morning following an explosion of a suspected methamphetamine lab in an apartment in Norton.
Norton police and firefighters at 12:53 a.m. responded to 3 Faith Way, Apt. 2, off Taunton Avenue (Route 140) for a report of an explosion.
Public safety personnel discovered an empty apartment, with damage from what appeared to be an explosion from a meth lab operation, Police Lt. Todd Jackson said.
No fire was observed, just smoke, it was reported over a police scanner.
After further investigation, police concluded the resident of the apartment likely fled the scene before the arrival of police and fire personnel, Jackson said.
Norton police notified area police departments, releasing a bulletin for the resident's vehicle, and checked with area hospitals.
Shortly after, Attleboro police and firefighters responded to a home on Pike Avenue in Attleboro after receiving a 911 call for a man who was experiencing medical issues, Jackson said.
Investigation revealed this was the resident from the Norton incident, he added.
The man was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro by Attleboro ambulance where he was later pronounced dead, Jackson said.
His identity hasn't been released by authorities.
Residents living in the Faith Way apartment building were evacuated to a nearby community center.
Public safety workers later Saturday morning were mitigating additional chemicals and residue found in the apartment.
Norton Police officers and detectives were assisted by the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, the Massachusetts State Fire Marshall's Office, the Massachusetts State Police Clandestine Lab Enforcement Unit, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services, and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
Methamphetamine, commonly referred to as meth, is a highly addictive stimulant drug that has been linked to many deaths and fires and explosions across the country.
In North Attleboro in January, police raided a small-scale meth lab in a home on Heather Street.
The raid capped an investigation that began in October when the home occupants purchases of cold and allergy medications were flagged in an online database, state police said.
The medications and household chemicals are used to manufacture meth, but the process is very dangerous and can lead to explosions and fires, authorities say.
That's what happened in September 2018 in Mansfield as a man was charged with igniting a fire while cooking meth in his Copeland Crossing apartment off Route 106.
The man, who lived in the apartment with his wife and 6-year-old daughter, was arrested later at a Maple Street business reportedly wearing chemical-covered clothing, and was treated at a Boston hospital for an eye injury.
The cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $50,000 damage and displaced residents of the 20-unit building for several hours, was determined to be related to the alleged meth lab fire officials and police found inside the apartment.
