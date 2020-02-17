MANSFIELD -- It just might have been a preview of a Final Four matchup for the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament title.
The Mansfield High boys' basketball team, likely to be the No. 1 seed for the post-season sweepstakes, captured victory No. 20 of the season in most dramatic fashion, fending off potential No. 3 seed Needham 63-58 Monday in the opening round of the Hornets' Roundball Classic.
Pairs of free throws by Matt Boen and Sam Stevens in the final minute of play enabled the Hornets to hold off the Rockets, who knocked down five of their 12 3-point field goals during the fourth quarter.
Needham (15-4) narrowed what was a 13-point second half deficit to merely two, at 60-58 when Johar Singh hit a 3-pointer with 41 ticks left on the clock at the James Albertini Gymnasium.
Boen accounted for 23 Mansfield points, 15 during the first half, hitting nine shots from the floor, in addition to taking down 13 rebounds.
"I was really happy with our defense, we did a really good job with their firepower and what they're capable of doing," Mansfield High coach Mike Vaughan said of the Hornets harnessing Rocket senior sharpshooter Will Dorion (19 points with four 3-pointers).
Dorion knocked down a trio of 3-pointers during the first quarter, but under intense defensive scrutiny from Andrew Rooney, the Bay State League all-star was limited to one field goal over the second and third quarters, the Hornets taking a 44-37 lead into the final eight minutes.
"We did a good job keeping him in check, it wasn't an easy game," Vaughan said of the Hornets expending tremendous energy at the defensive end of the floor and on the glass. "We did a good job of switching when we had to, talking, we didn't give them many easy baskets."
The Rockets hit a trio of trifectas to start the fourth quarter, but the Hornets responded with freshman Chris Hill (eight points), senior Sam Stevens (16 points) and junior Brendan Foley also hitting 3-pointers to present Mansfield with a 58-48 margin with just under three minutes left.
Two free throws and a 3-pointer by John Hood (16 points) for Needham cut Mansfield's lead to 59-55 with 1:12 to go.
Boen hit the first half of a one-and-one chance with 55 seconds left and another charity toss with 16 seconds remaining, while Stevens swished both ends of a one-and-one with 25 seconds remaining.
Mansfield faced a pair of one-point deficits and one two-point deficit during the first quarter, but never again trailed nor was tied by the Rockets.
Boen delivered 12 points and four rebounds for the Hornets in the first quarter. Then Mansfield hit on six of 12 shots from the floor in the second qaurter. Hill nailed a 3-pointer from the deep left corner off of a Foley feed and a Needham turnover on the ensuing possession resulted in Boen hitting a trifecta.
Then a pair of post-up moves inside by junior center-forward T.J. Guy (10 points, four rebounds) kept Mansfield in front (36-27) at intermission.
"We did a good job early of trying to find opportunities," Vaughan added. "As the game goes on, you start to settle in and you almost lose focus on the running, the transition. You're trying to manage the game.
"Our backs were against the wall a bit in the fourth quarter, where we had to hold onto the lead. Defense is what we pride ourselves on," Vaughan added, both the Hornet boys (at 7:15) and Hornet girls' team (at 5:30) playing in Roundball championship games Wednesday.
