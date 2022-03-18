Mansfield petitioner should move to South
To the editor:
Re: “Proposal would ban ‘divisive concepts’ in Mansfield schools,” (front page, March 17):
I would suggest that retired lawyer Robert O’Connell pack his bags and head down South were he will be embraced with open arms in his attempt to suppress the teaching of the truth about our history.
Let’s not allow Republican poison to invade our schools.
In Mansfield, truth is taught in our schools, so let’s keep it that way.
We need to learn from our past and not make the same mistakes, beginning with slavery.
Looking at our country today, we have so much to learn from our past. Let’s not become a nation swallowed up by lies and the hateful agenda of the radical right.
Like that old saying, “Those who do not learn from their mistakes are bound to repeat them.”
Let our educators teach our children the truth instead of trying to change history to make white people feel better.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield