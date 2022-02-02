Prosecutors claimed in court Wednesday that the Mansfield woman arrested in the death of a Boston police officer whose body was found outside a home in Canton over the weekend frantically told paramedics responding to the scene the next morning that she had hit him with her vehicle after she dropped him off following a party.
Karen Read, 41, appeared in court Wednesday in Stoughton District Court after being arrested Tuesday night on a warrant in the death of John O'Keefe. The charges against Read include manslaughter, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle causing death and motor vehicle homicide.
She was O'Keefe's girlfriend, according to her lawyer.
In court Wednesday, prosecutors said O'Keefe, 46, was found outside the home in the snow by Read and two friends around 6 a.m. Saturday. He had six bloody lacerations on his right arm, both eyes were swollen shut and black and blue and his clothing was saturated with blood and vomit.
"The victim was cold to touch, with no signs of breath," Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Adam Lally said.
Prosecutors said Read and O'Keefe had been drinking at C.F. McCarthy's bar in Canton with several friends Friday night. They then went to Waterfall Bar & Grille across the street around 11 p.m., where they stayed for about an hour. They left there and were invited to a party at a home on Fairview Road. Read told police she dropped O'Keefe off at the house shortly after midnight and went home because she was having stomach issues.
Read later returned to the home with two friends several hours later after she was unable to get O'Keefe to respond to her calls and texts.
One of the friends told police Read called her at 5 a.m. and said, "John's dead, I wonder if he's dead. It's snowing, he got hit by a plow."
Read and the two friends found O'Keefe outside the home on Fairview Road in the snow during blizzard-like conditions, prosecutors said. He appeared to have been in the cold for some period of time before his body was discovered. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
"She said she discovered the victim in the morning, lying face up, snow on his legs, face swollen, blood coming from his nose and mouth," Lally said in court Wednesday.
Lally said Read told a Canton firefighter/paramedic at the scene, "I hit him, I hit him, I hit him, I hit him."
Prosecutors said Read's vehicle was later located at her parents' house and has been seized. The 2021 black Lexus SUV had a shattered right rear taillight and several scratches on its rear bumper.
Read was released on $50,000 bail. She was also ordered not to drive unless licensed to do so by the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
David Yannetti, Read's lawyer, argued Wednesday that his client has no criminal record, she was born in Massachusetts, went to school here, works here and her family lives here. She also has significant medical issues and her doctors are in the state.
"There is no reason for her to run," he said. "She's done the opposite."
Yannetti also argued that the manslaughter charge "is a tremendous reach" in this case.
"I don't see any criminal intent that would justify manslaughter in that affidavit. There's a reason for that -- there was no criminal intent," he said. "This was not some random stranger. This was my client's boyfriend, somebody whom she loved."
An autopsy was conducted Monday. The results of that autopsy were not immediately released, but prosecutors said in court Wednesday that the medical examiner found several abrasions to O'Keefe's right forearm, two black eyes, a cut to his nose, a two inch laceration to the back of his head, and multiple skull fractures. Hypothermia is also believed to be a contributing factor in his death.
O'Keefe knew the people who lived inside the house where he was found, prosecutors said. Property records show the home on Fairview Road is owned by someone who has the exact same name and middle initial as a veteran Boston police sergeant, though the Boston Police Department would not confirm that, according to reports.