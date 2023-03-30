Address: 1 Simmons Court
Age: 42
Martial status: Married
Number of children: Two young boys, one in kindergarten at Falls
Occupation: Finance professional in HR
Education: BSBA & MBA
Political party: Independent
Political experience: None
Top priority: Cultivate a 21st century education for all by creating more programs building necessary skills, increased support for special education and mental health among our students, and to encourage transparency in all decisions.
What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Bring newer strategies and innovative solutions with the resources we have, while looking for new and creative ways to support schools’ short- and long-term goals.
Most admired living political figure: I don’t admire political figures.
Why you admire him or her: I do not have a political agenda in running for the school committee. The committee should be looked at as the voice of the public for the schools. I don’t like how this position has been politicized in the past, and I pledge to put students and their educational needs first.
Marjorie Avarista