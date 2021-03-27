The merger of the Attleboro Sun and the North Attleboro Chronicle had been completed more than a year and a half before I joined The Sun Chronicle, but in my first week on the job I got a taste of how sensitive a matter it had been to unite into one the two newspapers of the rival ‘boros.
I was hired in the middle of November 1972 as newsroom receptionist. The job involved greeting visitors to the newsroom, typing up obits, wedding and engagement announcements and otherwise doing what the editors told me to do.
It was the start of a 41-year career, but a slipup with an iddy biddy piece of punctuation had me wondering, if only for a moment, if I’d be around for a second week on the job. A press release I had rewritten included the name of the newspaper and I dutifully copied it as “The Sun-Chronicle.”
Some minutes after I dropped the story into an editor’s in basket I heard my name called. “Hey Flanagan … The Sun Chronicle is NEVER hyphenated.”
A little explanation followed. Something about the merger being engineered in a way to keep the identities of the two former newspapers intact.
I didn’t get it, not at first anyway. But over the following years I had hundreds of opportunities to overhear readers talking about stories in the newspaper. And they tended to say “I read it in the Sun” when they came from Attleboro and “it was in the Chronicle” if they hailed from North.
The merger planners’ stratagem worked. Two old newspapers lived on under one new unhyphenated roof.
