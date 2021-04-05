Age 40; 371 Mount Hope St.
Employment: Lawyer
Education: Bridgewater State College, UMass Law School
Previous political experience: North Attleboro RTM Member
Family: My wife is a pianist. I have two lovely children.
Question 1: Thank you for the opportunity to share my perspective. It is an honor to a part of this great community. The charter is generally very well conceived. One of the charter’s provisions created the nine member town council that efficiently conducts the town’s business and keeps our community vibrant and flourishing.
Question 2: I concur generally with the town manager’s reorganization efforts. It makes common sense as well as fiscal sense to maximize efficiencies. We should continue to capitalize on both technological advances as well as implement modern solutions because the overriding question should always be “What is best for North Attleboro?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.