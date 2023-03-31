Address: 87 Westfield Drive

Age: 42

Marital status: Married

Number of children: Two

Occupation: Finance director

Education: Law degree and accounting degree

Political party: Independent

Political experience: North Attleboro Town Council, Finance Committee, Bylaw Committee, Rules Committee, Community Engagement Committee, RTM, Taunton Charter Committee, Framingham Finance Team, Massachusetts Municipal Finance Law Panelist, Massachusetts Municipal Law Association, Massachusetts Collectors and Treasurers Association

Top priority: Fiscal responsibility

What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Provide service-oriented and fiscally responsible policies that provide essential services for our children, adults and elders. Do the people’s business like an intelligent person would.

Most admired living political figure: Max Gould

Why you admire him: He was smart to get out of politics and he always has a good joke.

Mark S. Gould Jr.