Address: 87 Westfield Drive
Age: 42
Marital status: Married
Number of children: Two
Occupation: Finance director
Education: Law degree and accounting degree
Political party: Independent
Political experience: North Attleboro Town Council, Finance Committee, Bylaw Committee, Rules Committee, Community Engagement Committee, RTM, Taunton Charter Committee, Framingham Finance Team, Massachusetts Municipal Finance Law Panelist, Massachusetts Municipal Law Association, Massachusetts Collectors and Treasurers Association
Top priority: Fiscal responsibility
What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Provide service-oriented and fiscally responsible policies that provide essential services for our children, adults and elders. Do the people’s business like an intelligent person would.
Most admired living political figure: Max Gould
Why you admire him: He was smart to get out of politics and he always has a good joke.
Mark S. Gould Jr.