FOXBORO -- A four-legged friend is now roaming the halls of local schools.
To help promote mental health and wellness, a therapy dog named Duke has been introduced to the school community.
Duke’s handler, Cami Tedoldi, the school district’s music department head and orchestra director said the dog as the typical personality of a boxer. He's affectionate, friendly, great with children and has a playful and goofy personality.
Foxboro High School Principal James Donovan said Duke made an immediate impact on his first day at school.
“From his station outside the cafeteria, Duke met with over 60 different students who enjoyed learning about him and, most importantly, were thrilled to hear he was going to be a part of their experience at FHS for years to come,” Donovan said.
Tedoldi said Duke was born in January of 2022 and she knew that she wanted him to be a therapy dog, so she began his training immediately at 12 weeks old.
“I had experience with training a therapy dog, because my previous dog, Miles, and I volunteered in a therapy dog capacity. I started by introducing Duke to people and a variety of different environments and ensuring that his experiences were always positive. Duke took puppy classes and earned his ‘AKC Puppy Star’ certificate this past summer,” she said.
Tedoldi continued his training with a professional dog trainer who helped them refine the skills that Duke needed to pass his therapy dog testing. Tedoldi said Duke obtained his therapy dog certification through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, which is a national organization that has been providing therapy dog certifications for over 30 years.
They are currently working towards his Canine Good Citizen certification, which they hope to complete over the summer.
To become certified, you must pass a series of observation tests with an observer from Alliance of Therapy Dogs. She said their tests took place in a variety of locations including a Home Depot, a nursing home, and Foxboro High School. During the tests, Duke was asked to demonstrate his skills in walking on a leash, interacting with humans, and reacting to different types of distractions.
They also observed Tedoldi and how she positively interacts with the dog and handles the different types of settings and scenarios they come across.
Duke passed his tests with flying colors and Tedoldi said the tester described him as well-behaved and friendly and very interested in people and eager to please others.
“I saw how much my past dog made a difference in other people’s lives and I wanted to bring that opportunity to the Foxboro Public Schools,” Tedoldi said. Her previous dog, Miles, was a therapy dog also and they used to visit nursing homes and volunteer at youth programs together.
“I saw a need in our schools for a therapy dog and knew that training my next dog for the schools was going to be my next life goal. Foxboro Public Schools have done so much incredible work to support the social-emotional needs and overall health, safety, and well-being of our school community."
Tedoldi said she is grateful to Superintendent Amy Berdos and the school administration for welcoming Duke into the schools.
“I have been met by so much enthusiasm and excitement by both students and staff,” she said. “The Foxboro Public Schools have committed to focusing on social-emotional learning and the overall well-being of our students and staff. Bringing Duke into our schools is another example of these efforts.”
Marissa Soble, a junior at Foxboro High said it was lovely to meet Duke, “because it showed me that my mental health is valued at Foxboro, and having a cute puppy helps,” Soble said,
Julia Degiorgio, a freshman, said meeting Duke was a great start to a tiring day. “He was so cute and loving.”
For the rest of the school year, Duke will be at the high school and Ahern Middle School once a week, but Tedoldi hopes to expand his visits in the fall.
To learn more about Duke follow his Instagram: @theboxerdogduke