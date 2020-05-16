On the night of March 6, Megan Jusczyk was watching the 15th annual basketball showdown between parents and fifth-grade students at the Wood Elementary School in Plainville.
Jusczyk, a member of the school’s parent-teacher organization, helped organize the event along with Lauren Cecko, Jocelyn Assini, Alli Noonan and Jason Morneau. Her husband, Glen, and daughter, Malia, took part in the game, which was a success for all.
“The kids won a nail biter,” Jusczyk said.
And then everything changed for those students, parents and their school community.
Jusczyk is no stranger to quarantine. Among other treatment, Malia was in isolation for 100 days when she had a stem cell transplant to treat a stage four neuroblastoma she was diagnosed with when she was 2.
“I had to work and leave the house to provide an income and insurance for our family, but every day I came home, I changed, showered and hoped I didn’t carry anything home to her,” Jusczyk recalls. “She didn’t go to a park or eat restaurant food or see any friends or family unless it was outside and distanced.
“We took every precaution, even if it wasn’t mandated. We just couldn’t live with ourselves if we lost Malia to something that was preventable.”
Malia, now 11, is doing well, and her family, which includes brother Kole, 4, is taking every precaution against coronavirus because of her medical history. Jusczyk said her husband Glen is mainly only one who leaves the house and he wears personal protective equipment when he does.
The Jusczyks co-founded the For Kids’ Sake Foundation after Malia’s cancer battle, so their concern now she said lies with essential workers and people currently getting cancer treatments.
“They need to go into public spaces and patients need to go to appointments to receive treatment,” she said. “COVID-19 would have been my worst nightmare when Malia was in treatment.”
Jusczyk says the foundation is trying to support adult and pediatric cancer patients alike across the state and in our community by providing them with personal protective equipment for at-home use. (She encourages anyone battling cancer who needs PPE to reach out to the foundation.)
While the foundation’s major fundraisers have been postponed, a Virtual Super Hero 5K and 10K to Crush Cancer will be held June 28 to raise funds for pediatric cancer and the COVID-19 Support Fund. There will also be prizes for Super Hero costume winners in six different age brackets. For more information and to register, visit https://www.firstgiving.com/event/412973/5k-10K-race-to-crush-cancer/register
Jusczyk says among the things she misses the most are interacting with family, friends and her community. But in her email interview she referred to a quote she leaned on while Malia was in treatment: “Expect nothing, accept everything.”
“It applies to so many aspects of life,” she said. “This is largely out of our control and there are people suffering much more than I am right now. If I can help those people, especially ones in a community that has been so supportive of our foundation, then I feel useful and it helps put my worries into perspective.”
