Michaela Duquette and her family were in the process of moving from Attleboro’s Hebronville to a new house in the County Square area of the city in early March.
Before they left their old house, she had to snap one more photo of her daughter, Leona, 2, in the bathroom, or her “birth suite,” as Duquette called it.
“She was born right there in that bathroom,” Duquette said via email. “Not on purpose. She just didn’t want to wait until we got to the hospital, I guess.”
Duquette has photos of Leona in that bathroom on her first and second birthdays, too.
The family was still unpacking boxes when city schools closed March 13. The move and the restrictions have been hard for the family, especially Duquette’s two older children.
“(They) have had to adjust to being in a brand new house, along with everything they have ever known changing and closing down,” she said. “Not to mention, they’ll be going to a brand new school next year and didn’t even get a chance to say goodbye to their teachers/classmates.”
— JESSICA ZANDAN
