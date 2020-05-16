Michelle Bartakke and her daughter, Riya, have celebrated Holi, a Hindu celebration of spring and colors, with close friends in North Attleboro for the past three years.
The Attleboro residents did so this year on Saturday, March 7 as the holiday fell on the following Monday.
“(It’s) an opportunity to play, laugh, forgive and forget with friends and family,” she said. “It was a fun evening.”
Bartakke marked the event with a photo, the last she took before life shutdown.
“The day was an ordinary day prior to going to their home,” she said. “We all had a really great time and looking at the picture reminded me of how much I miss my being able to go out with friends and socialize.”
