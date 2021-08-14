Over the past four decades, I’ve written in the neighborhood of 2,000 columns for this news organization.
This one may be the most difficult yet. That’s saying something, considering I’ve told of the passing of my father and grandfather, two men I loved and admired.
Matt Allen, my boss but more importantly my friend, died on July 31 after fiercely battling cancer for nine months. He was 41, and he and his wife Caitlin had two young children, Ryan and Annie.
It was painful to watch such a terrible thing happen to a man as good as Matt.
No, that’s not quite right. As so many people who gave me a hug put it after his death, “He was SUCH a good guy.”
It’s not because Matt would light up a room with his personality. He was quiet, reserved and avoided attention although he had a bright smile and loved to laugh. As his brother Jon says, Matt was friends with everyone and had no enemies.
Matt was disciplined, always focused on the task ahead. He claimed to have learned that from his championship wrestling career at North Attleboro High School. He was eager to teach the sport to his son, hoping Ryan would also learn to focus on the task ahead.
Matt was genuine and sincere and generous and always, always sought to do the right thing, in both his personal and business life.
I’ve known Matt for about a dozen years, and early on I had the good fortune to be paired with him in a few charity golf tournaments.
But I really got to know Matt four years ago this month, shortly after I left my job as editor of The Sun Chronicle. Matt was vice president and part owner of W.H. Riley & Son, the North Attleboro-based heating and cooling company. He took a chance hiring a 59-year-old guy with zero knowledge of the industry — he had to explain to me the difference between a boiler and a furnace — and few proven skills other than an ability to deal with people, work hard and learn. I hope his gamble has worked as well for the Allen family as it has for me.
Over the past four years, Matt would regularly stop by my desk and share photos and videos of his latest dirt bike and pickup truck projects. The garage at his Plainville home was his happy place, and I could sense how uplifting it was for him to transform metal into working machinery.
Over the last three years, he began pulling out his phone more frequently to proudly update me on his two beautiful children. Sure, he loved to tinker with his dirt bike and truck but watching Ryan and Annie grow was his real joy.
With his father nearing retirement, Matt took on the executive responsibilities of W.H. Riley, duties such drawing up budgets, planning capital projects and negotiating labor contracts. He understood the importance of digital marketing and brought a nearly 150-year company into the 21st century. He made sure his workers had the best tech equipment, and the knowledge to use it.
But Matt always wore work boots on the job. He never knew when he would need to hop in a truck and deliver a part to a job or, if rain drenched the office’s flat roof, to climb up and unclog a drain.
Operating a small, family-owned company is a 24/7 job, and he never shirked his responsibilities, even if it meant taking calls in the middle of the night from customers whose boiler had conked out. Employers respect a boss who will jump right in and help, and Matt did that over and over.
What I’ve really come to admire during my four-year association with W.H. Riley is that he ran the company with integrity, just as his grandfather Warren and father Mark ran it. We may have a few difficult customers — every company does — but we will never cheat them.
If it pains me to write this, I can only imagine the grief felt by his parents, Jon and his family, and, most of all, Caitlin and her family. Their goal now is to make sure Ryan and Annie grow up with the same integrity and character Matt displayed throughout his too-short life.
I’m sure they will, out of love and respect for SUCH a good guy.
