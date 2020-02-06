This winter bears no resemblance to February 1978 and the event that has transfixed my generation for 42 years.
I’m talking, of course, about the Blizzard of ’78, which took place on Feb. 6-7 and dumped nearly three feet of snow on local towns, closing schools and businesses for at least a week and created millions of memories.
One of my memories was of my Volkswagen Beetle. I owned a red 1965 Bug and at the time I was commuting to school in Boston, driving to downtown Wrentham where I boarded a bus that dropped me off near Emerson College.
There was little warning of the blizzard and I began my commute oblivious to the oncoming conditions. I was wearing my usual ensemble — medium-weight winter coat, jeans, boat shoes.
By the time I left school at 3 in the afternoon, snow was falling and Boston was a traffic nightmare. It took nearly six hours to complete the usual hour-long commute. At one point, some fellow commuters and I got out to give the bus a push through a snow bank.
When I got to Wrentham, my Bug was hopelessly buried in snow and I was desperate for a ride home — and starving. I went to a pizza place, ordered a sub and asked if I could use a phone to call my father for a ride.
“No,” I was told. “Phone booth outside.”
“But it’s a local call,” I said, in the days when those things mattered.
“Phone booth outside.”
I climbed in the phone booth, which had at least two feet of snow in it, and called home. My father and brother were on the way, but by now my boat shoes, and feet, were soaked.
I ate my sub, tried to warm up and waited for Dad and Brian. They arrived and though it took us another hour — and a harrowing escape from a snowplow which apparently didn’t see us and forced us to swerve off the road — we made it home.
A week later, we returned to Wrentham where we dug out my Bug. When I opened the door, I found I still needed the shovel. There was snow inside, from the floor to a few inches above the seat.
I drove that Bug for only a few months longer. The body rot was just too bad.
I blame the Blizzard.
But my Blizzard Bug story pales compared to one told by old friend Don Wilding, a former editor here at The Sun Chronicle who is now a writer, tour guide and public speaker on Cape Cod lore.
Writing for The Cape Cod Times this week, Wilding says that on the night of Feb. 6, 1978, four young people decided to see just how enormous this storm was by driving to Outer Beach in Nauset.
The snow had turned to rain on the Cape by that time but water levels were four feet above normal and wind gusts were hitting 92 mph.
When the foursome entered the parking lot, a wave lifted their blue 1964 Bug and tossed them into the depths of a marsh at the beach. Water rose to their waists inside the car.
The four managed to escape and were rescued by passersby driving a Ford Triumph.
The next day, the VW was towed from the marsh, and all of its fluids were changed. The following day, the Bug’s owner decided to give the engine a try.
He turned the key.
“Damned if the thing didn’t start,” chuckled Bob Seay of Eastham, a radio reporter who interviewed the four after their blizzard adventure. “Volkswagen should have been there for their commercial!”
