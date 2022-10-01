Massachusetts has never elected a woman as governor.
If the polls are correct, women may hold every statewide office but one beginning in January. And the state would also choose its first Black woman for a position of power.
That’s because voters in the Sept. 6 Democratic primary chose mostly women as their nominees: Attorney General Maura Healey for governor, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for lieutenant governor, former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell for attorney general and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio for state auditor while incumbent Deb Goldberg was unopposed for state treasurer. The only male Democrat to make the final election field was 27-year incumbent Secretary of State Bill Galvin.
The latest polls have Healey leading gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl by a 2-to-1 margin, 52% to 26%, and most of the other candidates face similar odds.
That’s hardly a surprise given the hard right turn the state Republican Party has taken the last couple of years and the slate of GOP nominees that will be on the ballot when voting begins three weeks from Saturday. Led by Diehl, most are avid followers of former president Donald Trump, who lost in Massachusetts by a nearly 2-to-1 margin in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.
If the past three decades has shown us anything about Bay State voters, it’s that the only candidates with a chance in statewide elections are Democrats and moderate Republicans, like Gov. Charlie Baker and his predecessors Bill Weld and Paul Cellucci. Voters prefer their candidates to be reasonable, hard-working and interested in providing good government, not crazy conspiracy theorists who blindly follow their cult leader.
In fact, the same poll that had Healey way out in front also placed Baker’s approval rating at 70%. After nearly eight years in office. That’s remarkable.
In any case, Massachusetts voters are poised to make some historic decisions by the time voting wraps up on Nov. 8.
According to the Axios political news website, the Democratic Party’s “slate of nominees (was) the most female in state history.” Healey would not only be the state’s first woman governor but its first openly gay governor. (Jared Polis of Colorado was the nation’s first when he was elected in 2018; Healey was America’s first openly gay attorney general.)
No state has ever elected a woman as both governor and lieutenant governor at the same time. In this election, there are several states that have women up for both offices, but Massachusetts seems to have the best chance, Axios reported.
And, oh yes, if she defeats Republican Jay McMahon in the attorney general race — McMahon ran against Healey for the same office in 2018 and gained less than third of the votes — Campbell will become the first Black woman elected to a statewide office.
Beacon Hill, long a men-only club, has opened its doors.
Shameful
That’s not to say the Democratic slate deserves to win, judging by the cowardly way they’re campaigning.
Healey has agreed to one debate with Diehl, probably near the end of October when many minds have been made up. Remember, voting begins on Oct. 22, and a little more than half the primary ballots were cast before Election Day.
Democratic candidates have sounded like Bill Belichick at a post-game press conference, simply dodging questions about debates. Campbell smugly told McMahon, “We’ll see.” DiZoglio said she would debate, but only if her Republican opponent for state auditor, Anthony Amore, was joined by fringe candidates seeking the position.
It’s clear Democrats don’t want any attention on their opponents and wish to avoid opening a door to any slip of the tongue that could cost them votes. But if they’re confident of their message, why are they dodging efforts to explain their views to voters in a face-to-face forum?
Avoiding debates may be good for Democrats’ campaigns, but it’s a slap in the face to voters and to our democratic traditions. Shame on those candidates.