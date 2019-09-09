MILLIS
Millis is a handsome 10 years-young neutered male. He is a joy to be around. Millis loves to be brushed and loves to be loved. He gets along well with his roommates. Millis is current with his vaccines and has tested negative for FIV/FeLV. Please come meet Millis — you’ll be glad you did!
Adoption hours are Saturday’s 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by appointment. Call 508-285-5159 or email ninelivesofnorton@yahoo.com.
