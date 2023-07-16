Waves of heavy rainfall along with thunder rolled through the Attleboro area starting in the morning and lasting into the night, causing flooding along some local streets, yards and basements.
Just before 3 p.m., the area of 531 Pleasant St. (Route 123) in Attleboro was flooded to such an extent Department of Public Works crews were notified.
About 2 p.m., in Plainville, Taunton Street from Route 1 to Route 106 was flooded and DPW crews were summoned to assist at the scene.
A lot of rain falling in a short period of time can overwhelm storm drains, DPW officials say.
A flood watch had been issued earlier Sunday for the region by the National Weather Service, with up to 3 inches possible.
And late afternoon, a flash flood warning was issued, with an advisory not to travel on roads if you don’t have to until 7:45 p.m. because of a potentially “dangerous situation.”
As of late Sunday afternoon, the Attleboro Water Department had recorded 1.7 inches, but there was another report of about 2.3 inches in the city around that time.
The flood watch was in effect in Bristol County, which includes most of the Attleboro area, through late Sunday night.
The watch also included some sections of Norfolk County.
The wet weather cancelled fireworks Sunday night at McCoy stadium in Pawtucket.
It wasn’t just the rainfall that made Sunday a downer.
High humidity that helped bring thunderstorms remained stifling.
It was also quite windy at times Sunday, with a high wind gust of 26 mph just before 11 a.m., the water department said.
The weather service had also issued tornado watch and warnings into mid-Sunday afternoon for the region.
Hail was also possible, meteorologists said.
The stormy weather followed rain and thunderstorms overnight Thursday and Friday, the latter seeing .67 inches.
And last Monday brief but torrential rain flooded area roadways, with over 2 inches in Attleboro.
That early week rainfall was part of a storm system that deluged other parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and other New England states.
Monday is forecast to see a mix of sun and clouds, with highs near 90 degrees.