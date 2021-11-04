Children ages 5 to 11 will be able to receive the Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine from more than 500 locations, ranging from retail pharmacies, primary care practices, regional collaboratives, local boards of health, community health centers, hospital systems, state-supported vaccination sites and mobile clinics, according to an announcement today by Gov. Charlie Baker's administration.
Some appointments are available now for booking, with additional locations and appointments expected to come online in the coming days, the release stated.
The announcement comes following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
How to find a Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine appointment:
1. Parents who prefer to have their child vaccinated by their primary care provider should call their provider’s office directly.
2. Visit the VaxFinder tool at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a full list of hundreds of available locations. Residents will be able to narrow results to search for locations that are offering the Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, with some appointments available now for booking. Additional appointments will be available online in the coming days. Many locations will be booking appointments out weeks in advance.
3. For individuals who are unable to use VaxFinder, or have difficulty accessing the internet, the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line (Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) is available by calling 2-1-1. The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available in approximately 100 additional languages.
All state supported vaccination clinics will offer low-sensory vaccinations for children with disabilities.
Additionally, the Baker administration has partnered with several non-traditional, youth-friendly locations for pediatric vaccination clinics including the Discovery Museum in Acton, the Museum of Science in Boston, The Springfield Museums, and the EcoTarium in Worcester. Appointments for these clinics are available now on the VaxFinder tool.
Visit www.mass.gov/covidvaccinekids for more information. To view more information from the CDC, please click here.
Vaccines are widely available across the state. Getting vaccinated remains the most important thing individuals can do to protect themselves, their families, and their community, according to the release. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and free. Individuals do not need an ID or health insurance to access a vaccine and do not need to show a vaccine card when getting a vaccine.
Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccine administration, including adolescent vaccination, with over 80% of youth ages 12-17 having received at least one dose. Over 4.7 million individuals are fully vaccinated, with more than 92% of all adults having at least one dose.
