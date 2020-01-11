Most congested
urban areas in the US
For the second year in a row, Boston is the most traffic congested urban area in the United States, according to INRIX’s 2018 Global Traffic Scorecard.
To arrive at that conclusion, the mobility analytics company said in a press release that it examined traffic in the top 60 urban areas. Boston drivers lost up to 164 hours to congestion, which translates to $2,291 per year, followed by Washington D.C. ($2,161), Seattle ($1,932), Chicago ($1,920) and New York City ($1,859).
Boston also claimed the eighth spot on the company’s 2018 top 10 global congestion list. The most congested city in the world is Moscow followed by Istanbul, Turkey; Bogota, Colombia; Mexico City and São Paulo.
Here’s a list of the top 10 most congested U.S. urban areas:
1. Boston (164 hours)
2. Washington, DC (155 hours)
3. Chicago (138 hours)
4. New York (133 horus)
5. Los Angeles (128 hours)
6. Seattle (138 hours)
7. Pittsburgh (127 hours)
8. San Francisco (116 hours)
9. Philadelphia (112 hours)
10. Portland, Ore. (116 hours)
