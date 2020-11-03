ATTLEBORO -- A woman arrested in connection with a bloody fight Sept. 11 now faces murder charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old city woman.
Kayla Cantu, 20, of Weymouth, but whose roots are in Attleboro, is scheduled to be arraigned today in Attleboro District Court with deadly assault on Kimberly Duphily during a fight on Leroy Street.
Cantu was previously charged only with slashing Duphily’s 28-year-old husband, Jacob, when he allegedly tried to intervene as the women were fighting outside 6 Leroy St.
She is due in court on the pending assault case and will be arraigned on the murder charge, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesperson for the Bristol County district attorney's office.
Cantu has been held in jail on $25,000 cash bail and on a probation violation but will now likely be held without bail as a result of the murder charge against her.
She has denied the allegations.
Prosecutors say Cantu and the Duphilys, among others, were staying at the Leroy Street apartment when a fight allegedly broke out over stolen money and drugs.
Kimberly Duphily, who was stabbed twice, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Cantu, who suffered knife wounds to her hand, then fled the area but came upon a police officer working a detail on Bicknell Street and said she had been stabbed, according to prosecutors.
However, prosecutors say the wound on her hand occurred when her knife slipped from her hand.
She and Jacob Duphily were treated at Sturdy for minor injuries, according to prosecutors.
Cantu was later arrested in Providence.
The incident remains under investigation by city detectives and state police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office.
