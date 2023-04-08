Steven Wiseman of Norton has loved creating artwork from wood all of his life.
“I have enjoyed working with wood since I was a child,” the 76-year-old said.
Now retired, Wiseman said he’s become a full-time artist and teacher since his retirement.
He’s been affiliated with the museum for five years. “They are a pleasure to work with,” he said, noting the museum is always promoting its artists.
Asked if he has one favorite memory of his time with the museum, he said that “at the last auction, one of my pieces was in a bidding war,” and that thrilled him.
Wiseman was referring to the museum’s annual art auction, usually held on the first Saturday of November. It’s one of the museum’s two major fundraisers, along with the March flower show.