Museum experiences an affirming gift to Linda Pearlman Karlsberg
Art is second nature to Linda Pearlman Karlsberg of Newton.
“I have been drawing for as long as I can remember, and by third grade I was taking art lessons outside of school, and that continued throughout my school years,” she said. “Creating something two dimensional on a flat surface, and capturing the effects of light and shadow on form has always felt magical.”
She said her art mediums, oil painting and illustrations, “have been consistent over the many decades of my practice. I love to draw with graphite or charcoal and I have always painted with oil paint,” she said.
Now 73, she said it was while attending Boston University’s College of Fine Arts “that I was introduced to and embraced oils as my paint medium. I earned my BFA and MFA there and taught at BU and other Boston area colleges for many years,” she said.
Her affiliation with the Attleboro Arts Museum dates to 2007 “when I learned of exhibition opportunities there, and have continued to exhibit at AAM every year since.”
“Immediately, in that first exhibit, I found a welcoming, supportive place to share work, as well as a community of people who are dedicated to their own artwork and explorations, and were ready to relate and recognize your individual effort,” she said.
The museum, she said, continues to be a place that offers considerable support to its artists.
“I have been so grateful over these many years for the opportunity to share developing bodies of work in three ‘8 Visions’ exhibitions, in juried national exhibitions, and have enjoyed the community book discussions and the flower shows,” she said.
She credits the museum’s welcoming atmosphere to Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett, who “sets the tone. She is extraordinary in making you feel seen and respected. She has a gift for supporting artists and understanding the wide range of work she encounters; and she and everyone at AAM make personal connections, know the members and are so ready and willing to engage.”
Her favorite museum memory dates to her first exhibit in 2007.
“I remember clearly having trepidations about showing a painting from a current and very personally resonant series I was working on then, but clearly also remember my surprise and relief at that exhibition opening, when I encountered the appreciation that I felt for the work and the many people who told me how the painting and its symbolism touched a chord for them,” she said.
“Really the experience was so confirming, it made me truly feel that it was safe to send the work off into the world and to stand with it. Seeing and knowing then that the work could resonate with others, and that I could be acknowledged at the same time was an incredible gift to me.”